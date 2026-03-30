Restored Clark chapel sees revitalized attendance

Clark, Pampanga -- In observance of the upcoming Lenten season, Casino Plus has announced a series of community initiatives aimed at preserving Filipino religious traditions and restoring local heritage sites in partnership with the Clark Development Corporation.

The gaming platform, which is licensed by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, contributed P999,000 toward the restoration of the Chapel of the Holy Child. Project organizers noted that the renovation is intended to revitalize the chapel as a center for worship and community gathering.

Following the improvements, the chapel has reported a gradual increase in Mass attendance as the community prepares for the solemn traditions of Holy Week.

In a statement, the company said the efforts reflect a belief that supporting communities requires caring for the traditions of faith and culture that bind them together. This commitment is part of the organization's corporate social responsibility pillar focused on community support for culture.

In addition to the physical restoration of the chapel, Casino Plus provided P300,000 to support "Panata at Tradisyon," an initiative led by the Clark Development Corporation. The program, subtitled Lenten Reflections Through Faith, Art, and Tradition in Clark, offers opportunities for individuals and families to engage with the season through Stations of the Cross installations, Via Crucis performances, and Visita Iglesia.

The program aims to bridge the gap between long-time devotees and younger generations by reintroducing historical practices in a personal and meaningful way. These efforts align with the broader goal of ensuring that sacred spaces and Lenten practices remain accessible and relevant to the public during the Lenten season and in the years to come.