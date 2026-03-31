Sally Ujano's acquittal exposes justice gaps

The acquittal of women and child rights advocate Ma. Salome “Sally” Ujano is being seen not only as a legal victory but also as a reflection of deeper structural gaps in the country’s justice system, with various groups calling for reforms to ensure more equitable access to legal remedies.
The Court of Appeals ordered her release on March 26, 2026, overturning her earlier conviction tied to a 2005 rebellion case and ending a legal battle that spanned years following her arrest in November 2021.
In a statement, Kababaihan Partylist described the ruling as a “welcome development” after what it called years of uncertainty and hardship for Ujano and her family.
“This is a welcome development. After years of uncertainty and hardship, Nanay Sally is finally home,” the group said, adding that her acquittal serves as “a powerful reminder that justice must remain within reach, especially for those who are unheard, underrepresented, or who struggle to navigate the legal system.”
The group emphasized that while the decision affirms that justice can prevail, it also exposes how difficult it can be to attain, particularly for those without sufficient legal support.
Kababaihan Partylist pointed out that Ujano’s case reflects broader systemic issues, including prolonged legal proceedings and barriers to adequate legal representation. The group had assisted the Ujano family in navigating the legal process and in securing additional legal support, highlighting how access to resources can significantly affect case outcomes.
“For many women, the absence of support can mean years of waiting, uncertainty, and silence,” the group said.
For the Ujano family, the ruling marked the end of a difficult chapter. Her son, Klaro Ujano, said the decision affirmed what they had long maintained.
“The Court of Appeals’ decision affirms what we have long known, tthat the accusations against our mother were baseless. Today, goodness and love prevailed. Nanay Sally is finally coming home,” he said.
His statement underscores both the personal toll of the case and the sense of vindication felt by the family.
Government officials also acknowledged the broader implications of the acquittal.
Department of Justice Undersecretary Margarita Gutierrez said the case demonstrates the importance of ensuring that justice is accessible to all, particularly those who may lack the means to defend themselves.
“Nanay Sally’s acquittal shows why access to justice matters, especially for those who may not have the means or the voice to navigate the system on their own,” she said.
Calls for reforms
Despite the favorable ruling, human rights groups caution against viewing the case in isolation. Advocacy organizations, including Amnesty International, have described Ujano’s prosecution as a “clear miscarriage of justice,” arguing that it reflects a broader pattern of legal cases filed against activists, journalists, and development workers that often take years to resolve.
The Philippine Alliance of Human Rights Advocates (PAHRA) welcomed the decision but stressed that many others remain detained on what it described as “trumped-up” charges, with Secretary-General Edgar Cabalitan noting that the acquittal is both a victory and a reminder of those still facing similar legal battles.
As calls grow for reforms, including the passage of the Human Rights Defenders Protection Act and a review of cases filed under anti-terror and related laws, Ujano’s acquittal is increasingly being framed as both a milestone and a cautionary tale. While it demonstrates that justice can ultimately prevail, it also raises pressing questions about how accessible that justice truly is, particularly for marginalized individuals who lack the resources, support, or visibility to sustain a prolonged legal fight.