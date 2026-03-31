Sally Ujano's acquittal exposes justice gaps

In a statement, Kababaihan Partylist described the ruling as a “welcome development” after what it called years of uncertainty and hardship for Ujano and her family.

“This is a welcome development. After years of uncertainty and hardship, Nanay Sally is finally home,” the group said, adding that her acquittal serves as “a powerful reminder that justice must remain within reach, especially for those who are unheard, underrepresented, or who struggle to navigate the legal system.”

The group emphasized that while the decision affirms that justice can prevail, it also exposes how difficult it can be to attain, particularly for those without sufficient legal support.

Kababaihan Partylist pointed out that Ujano’s case reflects broader systemic issues, including prolonged legal proceedings and barriers to adequate legal representation. The group had assisted the Ujano family in navigating the legal process and in securing additional legal support, highlighting how access to resources can significantly affect case outcomes.

“For many women, the absence of support can mean years of waiting, uncertainty, and silence,” the group said.

For the Ujano family, the ruling marked the end of a difficult chapter. Her son, Klaro Ujano, said the decision affirmed what they had long maintained.

“The Court of Appeals’ decision affirms what we have long known, tthat the accusations against our mother were baseless. Today, goodness and love prevailed. Nanay Sally is finally coming home,” he said.

His statement underscores both the personal toll of the case and the sense of vindication felt by the family.

Government officials also acknowledged the broader implications of the acquittal.

Department of Justice Undersecretary Margarita Gutierrez said the case demonstrates the importance of ensuring that justice is accessible to all, particularly those who may lack the means to defend themselves.

“Nanay Sally’s acquittal shows why access to justice matters, especially for those who may not have the means or the voice to navigate the system on their own,” she said.