CA acquits rights advocate Sally Ujano in rebellion case

Ujano, former national coordinator of Philippines Against Child Trafficking, was arrested in November 2021 in connection with a 2005 ambush of two military personnel in Quezon province.

Her arrest had drawn criticism from advocacy groups, which described the case as part of a pattern of alleged harassment against human rights defenders.

Following her acquittal, Ujano expressed relief and gratitude.

“Finally, truth and justice prevailed. Miracles do happen,” she said.

Her son, Klaro Ujano, highlighted the significance of the ruling, noting its timing during Women’s Month.

“The Court of Appeals’ decision affirms what we have long known—the accusations against our mother were baseless. This acquittal restores not only her freedom, but also our faith that truth and justice can still prevail,” he said.

The Philippine Alliance of Human Rights Advocates (PAHRA) welcomed the decision, calling it a victory for justice and the rule of law.

Secretary-General Edgar Cabalitan said the ruling underscores the importance of collective action and the resilience of the human rights movement.

“This is a victory for every advocate who refused to stay silent… Nanay Sally’s freedom is a win for the movement, but it is also a reminder that many others remain behind bars due to trumped-up charges,” he said.

He added that the acquittal should set a precedent for dismissing similar cases and strengthen the call for justice for political prisoners.