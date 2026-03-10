Gutierrez pushes wider access to justice for women

“We have laws that protect women, but if a victim does not know where to go, can we truly say justice exists?” she said.

To help address these gaps, the DOJ has expanded community-based services through initiatives such as the DOJ Action Center and the Katarungan Caravan, which provides legal assistance directly to communities.

The program offers free legal aid, case referrals and coordination with government agencies.

According to Gutierrez, the Katarungan Caravan assisted more than 25,000 clients last year, bringing the total number of Filipinos served since 2023 to over 50,000.

“Justice should not depend on geography. Justice should not depend on income. Justice should not depend on connections,” she said.

Gutierrez also urged women leaders to focus on strengthening institutions and accountability.

“When we speak of ladies who lead, it should not simply be about visibility. It should be about standards,” she said.

“The true measure of leadership is not the position we hold, but the system that we leave behind.”

The forum gathered women leaders from government, business and civil society to discuss leadership and social impact.

Panelists included Cristalle Belo, managing director of Belo Essentials; Alexa Jocom, CEO and founder of sustainable period-care brand Halia; and Billie Dumaliang, director for advocacy and board trustee of Masungi Georeserve.

Also present were Robinsons Department Store executives Stanley Co and Carmina Quizon, Spark! Philippines chairperson Boots Garcia and executive director Maica Teves, Just U Design Studio CEO Just Ureta, and officials from the Quezon City government led by Mayor Joy Belmonte.