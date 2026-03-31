Remulla orders LGUs: Clear roads for Holy Week travel

He said clearing road obstructions would lead to faster travel, fewer delays and safer conditions for motorists.

The Philippine National Police expressed full support for the directive, with Nartatez saying police units nationwide have been mobilized to remove obstructions and apprehend illegally parked vehicles.

The PNP will deploy 98,636 personnel, backed by 37,050 force multipliers and 12,507 augmentation units, and will coordinate with barangay officials to enforce a zero-obstruction policy.

Authorities said items targeted for removal include illegally parked vehicles, road encroachments, obstructions near school zones and even sun-dried agricultural products laid on highways.

The DILG said the effort aims to ensure smoother, safer travel for Filipinos heading home or visiting loved ones during Semana Santa.