Remulla orders LGUs: Clear roads for Holy Week travel

Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla on Tuesday directed local government units to clear major roads and keep them passable during the Holy Week travel surge.
At a press briefing in Camp Crame, Remulla, alongside Vince Dizon, Giovanni Lopez and Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., said LGUs are in the best position to enforce road clearing within their jurisdictions as part of a whole-of-government approach.
National roads, including MacArthur Highway, are being prioritized to remain obstruction-free during peak travel days.
“Sila ‘yung number one diyan. Case in point si Mayor Benjie Magalong. Sinisigurado niya na ang Kennon Road ay magiging obstruction-free,” Remulla said, citing local chief executives’ role in easing traffic.
He said clearing road obstructions would lead to faster travel, fewer delays and safer conditions for motorists.
The Philippine National Police expressed full support for the directive, with Nartatez saying police units nationwide have been mobilized to remove obstructions and apprehend illegally parked vehicles.
The PNP will deploy 98,636 personnel, backed by 37,050 force multipliers and 12,507 augmentation units, and will coordinate with barangay officials to enforce a zero-obstruction policy.
Authorities said items targeted for removal include illegally parked vehicles, road encroachments, obstructions near school zones and even sun-dried agricultural products laid on highways.
The DILG said the effort aims to ensure smoother, safer travel for Filipinos heading home or visiting loved ones during Semana Santa.