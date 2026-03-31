Gov't agencies to heighten inter-agency cooperation amid Holy Week exodus

Vince Dizon, Secretary of the DPWH, said that reconstruction of the country’s congested roads such as Maharlika Highway, the longest road network in the country, were completed in recent weeks.

With the coming exodus, Dizon noted that he had instructed district engineers to temporarily halt their operations until Easter Sunday, April 5, to avoid traffic.

Meanwhile, the DOTr Secretary Giovanni Lopez explained that they implemented different initiatives to assist both the commuter base and drivers.

Lopez said that they had granted thousands special permits for provincial bus terminals that need additional buses to cater to the influx of passengers going home to their respective provinces.

Aside from land transport, he shared that the Philippine Coast Guard had been tapped to safeguard ports and to provide transportation for passengers that have become stranded due to the lack of boats as a result of the oil crisis.

As for the PNP, Police Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez said that 98,000 PNP personnel have been deployed in key areas to provide security and assistance.

Despite the ongoing crisis in the country, an estimated five million Filipinos are expected to travel to and from Metro Manila in the coming days.