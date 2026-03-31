Random drug tests nab 5 drivers in Western Visayas

ILOILO CITY — Five drivers tested positive for illegal drug use during the conduct of Oplan Harabas, a surprise drug testing operation led by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-6) and the Land Transportation Office (LTO) in transport terminals in Western Visayas.
According to PDEA-6 spokesperson Ma. Graziella Tanaleon, the operation aims to ensure that drivers are drug-free and fit to travel, especially during the Holy Week rush, as part of efforts to protect passengers.
Out of more than 800 drivers tested, two tricycle drivers from Culasi Ceres Terminal in Antique, two others—a tricycle and a jeepney driver—from Pueblo de Panay Integrated Transport Terminal in Capiz, and one driver from Citi Mall Terminal in Kalibo, Aklan yielded positive results.
Authorities said the affected drivers will undergo confirmatory testing to validate the initial findings and will be required to participate in a community-based rehabilitation program.
The LTO warned that drivers who test positive in the confirmatory test will face license revocation, in line with strict measures to ensure road safety during peak travel periods.