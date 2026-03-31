Random drug tests nab 5 drivers in Western Visayas

ILOILO CITY — Five drivers tested positive for illegal drug use during the conduct of Oplan Harabas, a surprise drug testing operation led by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-6) and the Land Transportation Office (LTO) in transport terminals in Western Visayas.

According to PDEA-6 spokesperson Ma. Graziella Tanaleon, the operation aims to ensure that drivers are drug-free and fit to travel, especially during the Holy Week rush, as part of efforts to protect passengers.