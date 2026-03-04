LTO-6, PRO-6 partner to accelerate sanctions on reckless drivers

ILOILO CITY — Drivers and operators involved in serious road crashes in Western Visayas may soon face swifter administrative action after the Land Transportation Office Region VI (LTO-6) and the Police Regional Office 6 (PRO-6) formalized a partnership institutionalizing the referral of police blotter reports for transport-related violations.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), signed during the First Quarter Regular Meeting of the Regional Development Council VI, establishes a structured system for sharing verified police data to strengthen enforcement and ensure accountability.

Under the agreement, PRO-6 will regularly provide LTO-6 with complete and timely reports on serious road crashes and transport-related incidents in Iloilo City and the five provinces of Western Visayas. The reports will include incident narratives, sketches, photographs, witness statements, blotter excerpts, and other relevant documents.

Using official police records, LTO-6 will issue Show Cause Orders against drivers and operators involved in serious incidents, requiring them to explain why administrative sanctions should not be imposed. The shared data will also include driver’s license information and vehicle registration records to ensure accurate identification and case build-up.

The agreement authorizes PRO-6 to assist in serving Show Cause Orders, particularly when respondents are uncooperative or difficult to locate. Police personnel may also be deployed to support LTO roadside inspections and enforcement operations.

In turn, LTO-6 will deputize selected PRO-6 personnel to help enforce traffic laws and conduct orientation sessions for police traffic responders on key transport statutes, including the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013, the Anti-Distracted Driving Act of 2016, and the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act.

Police investigators will also assist in serious crash investigations to ensure proper documentation and evidence gathering. A joint technical working group will oversee the implementation of the agreement, with quarterly reporting mechanisms in place.

LTO-6 Regional Director Atty. Gaudioso Geduspan II said the partnership sends a clear message that reckless behavior on the road will no longer go unchecked.

“This agreement ensures that erring drivers and operators are swiftly held accountable under existing laws,” Geduspan said.

By institutionalizing a formal referral system, the two agencies aim to streamline enforcement, accelerate case handling and strengthen data-driven road safety planning across Western Visayas.