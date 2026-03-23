PNP deploys up to 60,000 for Holy Week, summer security

Police presence will be increased in 3,277 tourist destinations nationwide through foot patrols and assistance desks.

Centro-Tiu said authorities have not received any intelligence reports indicating threats in churches or other public gathering areas.

Traffic, road safety measures

PNP Highway Patrol Group deputy director for operations Col. Bernard Marzal said strict enforcement of traffic laws and checkpoints will be implemented to prevent road incidents.

He noted that from 30 March to 30 May 2025, the PNP-HPG recorded 35,900 road crashes, most of which were linked to speeding.

“Reminder sa ating mga motorists. Plan in advance to avoid yung peak hours and congestion. Always check yung vehicle if this is roadworthy, BLOWBAGETS (Battery, Lights, Oil, Water, Brakes, Air, Gas, Engine, Tires, and Self),” Marzal said.

“Usually, minsan yung human errors na sabi niyo nga. Avoid traveling na fatigued, nakainom. Always follow traffic rules. And now that we are in oil crisis, you should practice fuel efficient driving,” he added.

Metro Manila deployment

In Metro Manila, PNP National Capital Region Police Office spokesperson Maj. Hazel Asilo said 12,370 personnel will be deployed to secure transport terminals, major roads, commercial areas, and churches.

The PNP said tourist arrivals may decline due to rising fuel prices and travel costs linked to tensions in the Middle East.