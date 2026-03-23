PNP deploys up to 60,000 for Holy Week, summer security

The Philippine National Police will deploy up to 60,000 personnel nationwide to secure public areas during Holy Week and the summer travel season.
P/Capt. Amie Centro-Tiu, chief of the PNP Public Safety Division’s Tourist Security and Protection Section, said at least 40,000 police personnel will be mobilized, with the number rising through augmentation forces and volunteers.
“The Philippine National Police is fully prepared to ensure the safety, security, and orderliness of the public,” Centro-Tiu said during a briefing at Camp Crame on Monday.
Under the “Ligtas Semana Santa 2026” program, the PNP will deploy 39,540 personnel, supported by 5,185 augmentation forces and 14,691 members of advocacy groups.
Police presence will be increased in 3,277 tourist destinations nationwide through foot patrols and assistance desks.
Centro-Tiu said authorities have not received any intelligence reports indicating threats in churches or other public gathering areas.
PNP Highway Patrol Group deputy director for operations Col. Bernard Marzal said strict enforcement of traffic laws and checkpoints will be implemented to prevent road incidents.
He noted that from 30 March to 30 May 2025, the PNP-HPG recorded 35,900 road crashes, most of which were linked to speeding.
“Reminder sa ating mga motorists. Plan in advance to avoid yung peak hours and congestion. Always check yung vehicle if this is roadworthy, BLOWBAGETS (Battery, Lights, Oil, Water, Brakes, Air, Gas, Engine, Tires, and Self),” Marzal said.
“Usually, minsan yung human errors na sabi niyo nga. Avoid traveling na fatigued, nakainom. Always follow traffic rules. And now that we are in oil crisis, you should practice fuel efficient driving,” he added.
In Metro Manila, PNP National Capital Region Police Office spokesperson Maj. Hazel Asilo said 12,370 personnel will be deployed to secure transport terminals, major roads, commercial areas, and churches.
The PNP said tourist arrivals may decline due to rising fuel prices and travel costs linked to tensions in the Middle East.