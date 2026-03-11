Philippine Army drone pilots compete in global military tournament in Australia

The Philippine Army drone team was formed through the initiative of 2nd Infantry Division commander Maj. Gen. Ramon P. Zagala, who envisioned recruiting and training expert drone pilots for the Army as drones increasingly shape modern warfare.

The tournament also serves as a training and capability development platform for participating militaries. FPV drone racing develops skills that translate directly to battlefield drone operations such as reconnaissance, surveillance and tactical support missions.

The event also provides opportunities for military-to-military engagement, allowing the Philippine contingent to observe emerging drone technologies and exchange insights with unmanned aerial system experts from partner nations.

The Philippine Army’s participation builds on the drone team’s fifth-place finish in the Military International Drone Racing Tournament held in the United Kingdom in 2025 at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

That competition featured drone racing and “find and strike” scenarios, highlighting the Army’s growing focus on developing unmanned aerial vehicle capabilities.

The Philippine Army continues to train its troops to keep pace with the rapidly evolving field of drone warfare and advancements in unmanned aerial systems operations.