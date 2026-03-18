From jungle to skies, Filipino soldiers race against world’s best

The prestigious competition, held as part of the Australian Army’s 125th founding anniversary, gathered elite military drone teams from allied and partner nations in a series of high-speed First-Person View (FPV) drone events designed to test speed, precision, and tactical maneuvering.

Among the highlights of the Philippine contingent’s performance was one Filipino pilot finishing 11th out of 76 elite international participants, a remarkable achievement that reflects the growing capability and competitiveness of the Philippine Army in the rapidly evolving field of unmanned aerial systems.

Composed of an officer, two enlisted personnel, and two reservists, the Philippine Army Drone Racing Team arrived at Randwick Barracks on 10 March, where they immediately conducted course familiarization and race track reconnaissance in preparation for the demanding competition. During the tournament, the Filipino drone aces competed in drone racing, bomb-drop challenges, and air-to-air engagement events—competitions that demand exceptional piloting skill, quick decision-making, and precise aerial control.

Behind the team’s emergence on the international stage is a forward-looking vision to prepare the Philippine Army for the future of warfare. The initiative to recruit and develop expert drone pilots was championed by 2ID Commander Major General Ramon Zagala, who recognized early on that unmanned aerial systems are rapidly becoming a critical capability in reconnaissance, surveillance, and tactical support operations. His initiative to embrace drones started when he was still the Commander of Army RESCOM, when he initiated the first training of FPV drone handling involving reservists and regular troops.

More than just a competition, MIDRT-AS26 served as a platform for capability development and military-to-military engagement. Through the event, the Philippine contingent gained valuable exposure to emerging drone technologies while exchanging insights with drone operators and UAS experts from partner nations.

Central to the competition are First-Person View (FPV) drones, a specialized type of unmanned aerial system built for speed, agility, and precision. Unlike commercial drones commonly used for photography or recreational flying, FPV drones are typically custom-built and optimized for high-performance flight. Their lightweight structure allows them to accelerate rapidly, maneuver through tight courses, and perform complex aerial movements with remarkable responsiveness.

Each drone is carefully assembled by pilots and technicians, with components selected to suit specific operational needs—from high-speed racing to precision targeting and aerial maneuvering. These same principles of agility and control are increasingly relevant in modern military operations, where unmanned aerial systems play vital roles in reconnaissance, surveillance, and tactical support missions.

The Philippine Army’s participation in MIDRT-AS26 also builds upon its growing experience in international drone competitions. In 2025, the Army’s drone aces competed in the Military International Drone Racing Tournament in the United Kingdom at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, where they demonstrated their ability to compete alongside some of the world’s most capable military drone operators.

Following their return to the country, members of the Philippine Army Drone Racing Team rendered a courtesy call to Maj. Gen. Zagala at Camp Capinpin in Tanay, Rizal, on March 16, where they shared their experiences and insights from the international competition.

For the Jungle Fighters, the achievement represents more than a milestone in competition—it reflects the determination of Filipino soldiers to continuously adapt, innovate, and excel in an increasingly technology-driven security environment.

As the Philippine Army advances its modernization efforts, the success of its drone aces stands as a powerful reminder that the Filipino soldier is ready to meet the challenges of the future—combining courage, skill, and innovation to build a force capable of standing shoulder to shoulder and competing with the world’s best.

And as these Filipino drone pilots raced through the skies of an international arena of precision and technology, they carried with them not only their aircraft—but also the pride and aspirations of a nation.