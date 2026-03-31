PhilHealth rolls out ‘No SPA, No Payment’ rule

Under PhilHealth Advisory 2026-0016, the agency will implement a “No SPA, No Payment” policy covering self-earning individuals, professional practitioners and overseas Filipinos, excluding sea-based migrant workers.

PhilHealth said the SPA Generator is designed to ensure accurate and timely posting of contributions, reduce payment errors and help members maintain updated records needed to access benefits. The system generates a QR-coded statement containing payment details, which must be presented when paying at PhilHealth offices or accredited collecting agents.