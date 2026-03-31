PhilHealth rolls out ‘No SPA, No Payment’ rule

State insurer Philippine Health Insurance Corporation will require self-paying members to generate a Statement of Premium Account before making contributions starting 1 April 2026, as part of its push to digitize payment systems.
Under PhilHealth Advisory 2026-0016, the agency will implement a “No SPA, No Payment” policy covering self-earning individuals, professional practitioners and overseas Filipinos, excluding sea-based migrant workers.
PhilHealth said the SPA Generator is designed to ensure accurate and timely posting of contributions, reduce payment errors and help members maintain updated records needed to access benefits. The system generates a QR-coded statement containing payment details, which must be presented when paying at PhilHealth offices or accredited collecting agents.
Members may generate their SPA through the PhilHealth website or by scanning a QR code. The agency also urged members to transact only with authorized collecting agents and avoid sharing their SPA with unauthorized individuals to protect personal and payment information.