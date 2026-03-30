PhilHealth rolls out ‘No SPA, No Payment’ policy

Under the policy, members must generate an SPA prior to payment to ensure contributions are accurately recorded and credited. The system is designed to reduce processing errors and maintain updated contribution records, which are required to access PhilHealth benefits.

In line with PhilHealth Advisory 2026-0016, a “No SPA, No Payment” rule will apply to self-earning individuals, professional practitioners and overseas Filipinos, excluding sea-based migrant workers. Members may generate their SPA through the PhilHealth website, which produces a QR-coded document containing payment details for presentation at accredited collecting agents or PhilHealth offices.