SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
NATION

PhilHealth rolls out ‘No SPA, No Payment’ policy

PhilHealth rolls out ‘No SPA, No Payment’ policy
Larawan ng GMA News.
Published on

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation will implement a new digital payment system for self-paying members starting 1 April 2026, requiring the use of a Statement of Premium Account (SPA) generator before contributions can be processed.

PhilHealth rolls out ‘No SPA, No Payment’ policy
26.75M enroll in PhilHealth’s A

Under the policy, members must generate an SPA prior to payment to ensure contributions are accurately recorded and credited. The system is designed to reduce processing errors and maintain updated contribution records, which are required to access PhilHealth benefits.

In line with PhilHealth Advisory 2026-0016, a “No SPA, No Payment” rule will apply to self-earning individuals, professional practitioners and overseas Filipinos, excluding sea-based migrant workers. Members may generate their SPA through the PhilHealth website, which produces a QR-coded document containing payment details for presentation at accredited collecting agents or PhilHealth offices.

PhilHealth rolls out ‘No SPA, No Payment’ policy
Selected PhilHealth offices now processing National ID applications 

PhilHealth said the move aims to streamline payment processing and improve service efficiency, while reminding members to transact only with authorized collecting agents and safeguard their personal information.

PhilHealth

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph