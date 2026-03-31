Metrobank launches ‘H.A.N.D.S.’ financial guide

According to Metrobank, the initiative responds to changing economic conditions that have made Filipinos more cautious about spending, saving, and planning for the future, even as many remain uncertain about the next steps.

H.A.N.D.S. encourages individuals to track income and expenses, avoid overspending, sustain income sources, guard against scams and unexpected events, and stay informed to seize financial opportunities.

Metrobank chief market officer Digs Dimagiba said the guide is designed to offer simple and actionable steps that can help Filipinos stay in control during uncertain times.

“Filipinos should not fear or panic in times like these. What matters is knowing that there are practical steps they can take to stay in control,” he said, noting that consistent financial discipline can influence better outcomes despite ongoing challenges.

The bank added that while no single approach can eliminate uncertainty, having a clear set of actions can help individuals regain confidence and better manage their financial future.