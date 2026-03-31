Mayon magmatic unrest persists for 85th day

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported that Mayon Volcano in Albay has remained in persistent magmatic unrest for the 85th consecutive day.
In the daily report of the agency from 30 March, a total of 208 volcanic earthquakes were recorded at the volcano along with 18 volcanic tremors that lasted between one to eight minutes.
The agency also indicated that it had observed 165 rockfalls and two emissions of pyroclastic density current signals, locally referred to as “uson,” from Mayon.
During the same day, a total of 3,550 tonnes of sulfur dioxide flux was released, forming a gas cloud that hovered 500 meters above the volcano.
A strombolian activity at 7:42 p.m. on Monday was also caught on tape from the DOST-PHIVOLCS Quick Response Team and Mayon Volcano Observatory.
The event was said to have generated lava bursts and ash plumes that rose 250 meters from the volcano’s crater.
With unrest remaining persistent, PHIVOLCS extended Alert Level 3 status at Mayon, prohibiting entry into its six kilometer permanent danger zone.