539 quakes hit Mayon in 70th day of intensified unrest

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported this Monday that Mayon Volcano in Albay was increasingly active in its 70th day of intensified unrest.
The 24-hour bulletin of PHIVOLCS stated that 539 volcanic earthquakes and 290 rockfalls were detected at Mayon in the past day together with the emission of 1,220 tonnes of sulfur dioxide flux.
In separate posts on its social media profiles, the agency showed various short-lived lava fountaining at the volcano from 3:32 a.m. to 11:34 a.m. this Monday morning.
The United States Geological Survey described lava fountaining as a volcanic activity characterized by a discharge of lava through a non-explosive event.
Such seismic activity was also noted to emit gas which can create volcanic air pollution and glowing lava that flows down the slopes of volcanoes.
Aside from the lava fountains, episodic minor strombolian activity and effusive eruptions were also observed at Mayon.
Authorities maintained restrictions on entry into the volcano’s six-kilometer permanent danger zone, warning of possible hazards in the midst of the volcano’s volatile state.