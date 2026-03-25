Ferry operators won’t hike fare — Marcos

“We’ve gotten commitments from ferries that they will not raise their fares, we’re doing the same thing with buses that they will not raise their fares, and they do not limit or cut down the trips they will be taking,” the President told Bloomberg. “We’re doing everything we can so the riding public, the general public, the people who are working, the middle class, they are the ones we are most concerned about, so it does not become a drag to their livelihoods.”

Meanwhile, Marina told DAILY TRIBUNE on Wednesday that under its Advisory No. 2026-10, shipping lines are allowed to implement up to 20 percent fare increase, primarily due to the continued rise in fuel costs triggered by the war between Iran and the United States and Israel.

It added that the maritime sector is not covered by the “no fare increase” announcement of the President.

However, Marina assured the riding public that vessel operations will continue during the upcoming Holy Week.

“Under the said Advisory, shipping lines may consolidate trips or adjust sailing frequency if necessary. As of now, there are no reports of reduced trips,” Marina said.

Shipping companies also may waive paying the annual tonnage fee to Marina due in 2026 and avail of Marina’s 75 percent discount on fees and charges on applications for issuance of ship documents /certificates during the period of crisis only.

“Shipping companies/operators shall submit to the concerned Marina Regional Office, within three calendar days from issuance of this Advisory, the passenger fare and cargo freight base fare as of 28 February 2026.”