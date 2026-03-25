Marina: Shipping fares may rise up to 20% ahead of Holy Week

The advisory was issued amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, which have disrupted global fuel supply and driven up shipping, logistics, and energy costs due to shutdowns of fuel facilities and tanker operations.

To help operators, Marina said shipping companies may avail of relief measures, including the waiver of annual tonnage fees for 2026, a 75% discount on fees for ship documents and certificates during the crisis period, and the suspension of new fees and charges.

“Shipping companies/operators shall submit to the concerned Marina Regional Office (MRO), within three calendar days from issuance of this Advisory the passenger fare and cargo freight base fare, as of 28 February 2026. Upward adjustment of passenger fare and cargo freight rates or fuel surcharge up to a maximum of 20 percent of the base fare. Such an adjustment or surcharge shall be allowed only during the crisis period. Any upward adjustment or fuel surcharge of more than 20 percent shall be subject to Marina’s evaluation. Immediately after the cessation of the emergency/crisis, shipping companies shall implement downward adjustment and remove fuel surcharge or revert to the fare/freight rates before the crisis,” Marina said.

Meanwhile, President Marcos said ferry and bus operators have committed not to raise fares during Holy Week despite rising fuel costs.

“We’ve gotten commitments from ferries that they will not raise their fares, we’re doing the same thing with buses that they will not raise their fares, and they do not limit or cut down the trips they will be taking,” the President said in an interview with Bloomberg.

He added that the government is working to cushion the impact of fuel price increases, particularly on workers and the middle class, as travel demand is expected to surge.

“We’re doing everything we can so the riding public, the general public, the people who are working, the middle class, they are the ones we are most concerned about, so it does not become a drag to their livelihoods.”

The President also said the government is rolling out fuel subsidies for the transport sector.

“In the next two days, we’re going to be spending about 2.5 billion pesos in fuel subsidies. We have planned four of those rounds of subsidies,” he said.