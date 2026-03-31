Marikina to shoulder students' graduation fees, other expenses

The local government of Marikina City will shoulder all graduation-related expenses for public school students to ease the financial burden on parents amid oil price hikes due to ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
In a Facebook post, Marikina Mayor Marjorie Ann "Maan" Teodoro said that around 8,000 graduating Grade 6 and senior high school [Grade 12] students don't have to pay anything for their graduation.
“Bilang nanay, alam ko kung gaano ka-special ang araw na ito, hindi lang para sa mga bata, kundi para sa buong pamilya,” Teodoro said, emphasizing the importance of making this milestone a meaningful and stress-free experience for both students and their families.
“Kaya sa Marikina, sinisigurado natin na ang tagumpay ng bawat estudyante ay hindi dagdag gastos sa mga magulang,” the mayor added.
Teodoro said the local government will provide free togas, graduation pictures, stage, lights and sound system, and snacks for graduating students and their families.
“Para sa araw na ito, ang focus lang ay mag-celebrate. Walang iniisip na gastos, puro saya lang kasama ang pamilya. Simpleng alaga, pero malaking ginhawa,” she said.
The local chief executive also committed to providing a free laptop for the top graduating student and free tablets for the second and third top students.