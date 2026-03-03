Domagoso orders ‘frugal’ graduation rites

Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso has ordered all public elementary and secondary schools in the city to hold graduation ceremonies strictly within their respective campuses as the capital prepares for a potential surge in prices driven by global oil supply disruptions.

During a regular management committee meeting, Domagoso directed Manila Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Sheryll Gayola to ensure that all graduation rites are conducted on school grounds.

The move is designed to prevent additional financial burdens on parents, particularly those associated with off-site venues and transportation.

Domagoso described the directive as a precautionary response to a looming global oil shock following escalating tensions in the Middle East.

He specifically cited reports of a blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime passageway that handles approximately 20 percent of the world’s oil supply.

Domagoso warned that because the Philippines relies on these global sources, any disruption in the supply chain will likely lead to higher costs for fuel, transport fares, and basic commodities.

He urged public schools to keep graduation activities as modest and frugal as possible, noting that even small price increases could significantly impact household budgets.

The directive is anchored in Executive Order 7, Series of 2026, which mandates a 50 percent reduction in fuel consumption across all city government departments, bureaus, and offices. Under this order, non-essential travel is prohibited and “lakbay-aral” or field trip activities are suspended.

City offices are also required to implement electricity-saving measures, such as reducing lighting and conducting meetings online whenever feasible.