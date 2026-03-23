DepEd directs schools to hold low-cost graduation rites

The Department of Education (DepEd) has instructed public schools to conduct simple, low-cost graduation and moving-up ceremonies this school year, warning against collecting fees from students.
In Memorandum No. 015, s. 2026, issued March 23, the agency told schools to avoid excessive spending and said participation “must not depend on a student’s ability to pay.”
Schools are advised to use on-campus venues and not require non-academic activities like prom nights or field trips as part of graduation.
Education Secretary Sonny Angara cited rising costs in transportation and basic commodities for families as a reason for the memorandum.
Funding for public school ceremonies will come from each school’s Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses (MOOE).
DepEd has previously faced criticism over graduation spending.
In April 2025, a school in Antique ordered students to remove togas during graduation to comply with cost-cutting rules, prompting complaints from parents. The department later clarified that togas are optional.
The department projects around 1.9 million Grade 6 pupils and 1.8 million Grade 12 students completing their respective levels this school year.
Ceremonies are scheduled for 30 or 31 March 2026.