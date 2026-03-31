Magalong invites tourists as Baguio arrivals dip

BAGUIO CITY — Mayor Benjamin Magalong is urging tourists to visit Baguio during the Holy Week as the city records a decline in visitor arrivals.
Magalong said the current period offers more manageable traffic conditions, making it an ideal time to travel to the Summer Capital. Data from the local tourism council showed arrivals have dropped by around 30 to 40 percent, with officials warning that occupancy rates could fall further after the holiday.
The mayor said the downturn is already affecting transport operators and the local economy, prompting the city government to prepare measures to stabilize the market and support vulnerable sectors while ensuring access to essential goods and services.