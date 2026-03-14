Baguio stays cold at 9°

BAGUIO CITY — The cold continues to bother residents and visitors of Baguio even in March, a month that is supposed to mark the countdown to the summer season.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the coldest temperature as of 5:00 a.m. Saturday was recorded at 9° Celsius. The hottest temperature of the day, forecasted by the weather station, is expected to reach 22° Celsius.