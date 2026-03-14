Baguio stays cold at 9°

BAGUIO CITY — The cold continues to bother residents and visitors of Baguio even in March, a month that is supposed to mark the countdown to the summer season.
According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the coldest temperature as of 5:00 a.m. Saturday was recorded at 9° Celsius. The hottest temperature of the day, forecasted by the weather station, is expected to reach 22° Celsius.
The city is also expected to experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light showers caused by the northeast monsoon. The cold will be further intensified by strong winds blowing from the northeast.
Sunrise in the city was at 6:05 a.m., and sunset will be at 6:06 p.m. on the same date.
Health authorities continue to remind the public to wear warm yet comfortable clothing to avoid colds and flu-related illnesses.