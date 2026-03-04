Baguio police report lighter traffic during Panagbenga grand parades

BAGUIO CITY — The Baguio City Police Office Traffic Enforcement Unit (BCPO-TEU) reported a decrease in traffic congestion during the Grand Street Dancing and Grand Float Parades held on 28 February and 1 March 2026.

TEU chief PMaj. James Allen Dogao said the volume of vehicles was lower than in the previous year. He attributed the shift to visitors opting to travel by public utility buses rather than private cars.

Dogao said information from bus companies operating in the city confirmed high ticket sales for travel to Baguio during the festival weekend, indicating that tourists followed recommendations to use mass transit.

On 4 March 2026, Dogao expressed appreciation for the public’s cooperation, noting that visitor initiative significantly helped manage the city’s road capacity. He emphasized that sustainable traffic management requires a collective effort from the community rather than relying solely on police enforcement.

He admitted, however, that authorities have yet to determine the exact figures or percentage of the reduction. The traffic unit is currently gathering field data to determine the precise decline in vehicle volume.

Dogao said such statistics will serve as a baseline for planning logistics for future celebrations of the Panagbenga Festival.

Earlier, the TEU implemented several strategic measures to maintain order. These included the temporary closure of Session Road and portions of Magsaysay Avenue to facilitate parade routes, along with the deployment of additional personnel at critical intersections such as the upper and lower Bonifacio areas.

To assist tourists who arrived without private vehicles, the city coordinated with local transport cooperatives to ensure jeepney and taxi services remained available on secondary routes despite the primary road closures.