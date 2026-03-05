DILG files graft, bribery raps vs BFP chief over P14.75-M ambulance procurement scheme

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Juanito Victor “Jonvic” Remulla on Thursday said the agency has filed administrative and criminal complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman against Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Director Jesus Fernandez over an alleged P14.752-million bribery scheme tied to the procurement of 132 Type 1 Basic Life Support ambulances for the agency.

In a press conference at the Quezon City Reception House—currently rented by the DILG from the local government unit as Remulla’s office—the Interior secretary said the charges stem from a departmental investigation that uncovered a pattern of irregularities in the procurement process, which was intended to strengthen the BFP’s emergency medical response capability.

DILG Assistant Secretary for Legal Affairs Atty. Brian Tomas said the administrative charges filed against Fernandez include grave misconduct, serious dishonesty, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

The criminal complaints include violations of Section 3(e) of Republic Act No. 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, as well as direct bribery, malversation of public funds, and conspiracy.

Tomas said Fernandez was charged along with Rosaverna Sanga of Autozone Prime Distributors Inc., the alleged favored supplier of the ambulance units. Several John Does were also included in the complaint as authorities continue to identify other individuals involved.

Meanwhile, DILG Assistant Secretary for Local Government Atty. Jesi Howard Lanete said the case was strengthened by testimony from a witness who claimed to have seen Fernandez on two separate occasions receiving bribes at different restaurants in Quezon City.

Lanete said the first alleged payout took place in November 2024, when Fernandez was serving as chairperson of the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC). According to the witness, the amount totaled P10.752 million, placed in a suitcase containing P6 million and a bag containing P4.752 million.

In September last year, Fernandez allegedly received another P4 million in cash inside a luggage to complete what the witness described as the “SOP” or standard operating procedure.

“Hayop ang kapal ng mukha nito,” Remulla said of Fernandez. “Walang middleman, siya mismo tumanggap,” he added.

Remulla said corruption has long been embedded in the BFP.

“Amoral, di immoral sa kanila ang corruption. Normal sa kanila ang corruption,” he said.

According to DILG lawyers, the agency has also requested the Office of the Ombudsman to place Fernandez under preventive suspension to protect the integrity of the proceedings.

Evidence gathered during the investigation allegedly showed that the supplier entered into a joint venture with an automotive company in October 2024 solely to qualify for bidding requirements. Investigators believe the arrangement served as a legal front to secure control of the project.

The complaints are supported by a sworn testimony from the supplier’s representative detailing how the alleged “SOP” payments were computed and delivered, as well as an affidavit from the automotive company’s manager describing how the joint venture was used to secure the contract.

Remulla said the case demonstrates the department’s firm stance against corruption in public service.

“There is no room in government for anyone who treats public funds as personal profit,” he said.

The Interior secretary also said two BFP officials are being considered as Fernandez’s replacement, with the appointment expected to be announced by the Office of the President next week.