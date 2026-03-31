Gov’t to cap imported rice prices at P50/kg

Marcos also said the government will expand the ₱20 rice program to 627 centers nationwide.

“Ito’y naging mas malawak dahil dati ang aming pino-provide sa P20 rice ay 600 tons, at ngayon umakyat na sa 2,000 tons dahil tumaas ang demand,” he added.

The move was based on the recommendation of the National Price Coordinating Council, which oversees the monitoring and stabilization of prices of basic necessities and prime commodities.