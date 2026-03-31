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Gov’t to cap imported rice prices at P50/kg

Gov’t to cap imported rice prices at P50/kg
PNA
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President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he will issue an executive order imposing a ₱50-per-kilo price cap on imported well-milled rice.

“Ilalabas natin ang Executive Order para maipatupad na ito sa lalong madaling panahon,” Marcos said in a presidential address following the Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport (UPLIFT) Committee meeting on Monday.

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Marcos also said the government will expand the ₱20 rice program to 627 centers nationwide.

“Ito’y naging mas malawak dahil dati ang aming pino-provide sa P20 rice ay 600 tons, at ngayon umakyat na sa 2,000 tons dahil tumaas ang demand,” he added.

The move was based on the recommendation of the National Price Coordinating Council, which oversees the monitoring and stabilization of prices of basic necessities and prime commodities.

Gov’t to cap imported rice prices at P50/kg
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Marcos said prices of basic goods, including rice, remain within suggested retail price levels, even as the government works to manage the cost of 205 commodities amid the energy emergency.

“Patuloy tayong nakikipag-usap sa manufacturer at retailer na hindi sila magtaas muna ng presyo hanggang sa susunod na buwan,” he said.

The President earlier signed Executive Order No. 110 declaring a state of national energy emergency due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The order authorizes the government to implement fuel allocation and energy conservation measures and adopts UPLIFT as a whole-of-government response framework.

rice price cap

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