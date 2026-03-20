DA eyes P50/kg price cap on imported rice
The Department of Agriculture (DA) is considering a price cap on imported rice to keep costs manageable for Filipino consumers while monitoring international market changes.
In a DZRH interview, Assistant Secretary Arnel De Mesa said the proposed cap of ₱50 per kilo is still under review, with an initial target of ₱60 per kilo for imported rice with 5% broken grains.
De Mesa noted that adjustments may be needed depending on factors such as the rising U.S. dollar, trade costs, and global rice prices.
"There will be adjustment depende kung patuloy na tataas yung presyo ng dollar, yung trade cost, tsaka yung presyo sa international market. Yan ang nakakaapekto sa presyuhan ng bigas na imported pagdating dito sa atin," he said.
According to the DA, rice shipments to the Philippines totaled 370,000 metric tons in January and 330,000 metric tons in February, covering imports that arrived before the February 28 surge in global prices. De Mesa said these shipments are the main focus of the proposed price cap.
He also reassured consumers that other agricultural commodities, including pork, chicken, and beef, remain adequately supplied.
"Maliban sa bigas, yung ibang agricultural commodities natin maganda yung volume… wala pa tayong nakikitang problema," he added.