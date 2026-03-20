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(January 10 2025) On Friday, January 10, 2025, Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. and Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Cristina Roque conduct a special joint market monitoring by inspecting rice prices and supply at the Murphy Public Market in Cubao, Quezon City. The DA will implement a maximum suggested retail price (MSRP) for imported rice at P58 per kilo beginning January 20.. Photo/Analy Labor
(January 10 2025) On Friday, January 10, 2025, Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. and Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Cristina Roque conduct a special joint market monitoring by inspecting rice prices and supply at the Murphy Public Market in Cubao, Quezon City. The DA will implement a maximum suggested retail price (MSRP) for imported rice at P58 per kilo beginning January 20.. Photo/Analy Labor
NEWS

DA eyes P50/kg price cap on imported rice

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The Department of Agriculture (DA) is considering a price cap on imported rice to keep costs manageable for Filipino consumers while monitoring international market changes.

In a DZRH interview, Assistant Secretary Arnel De Mesa said the proposed cap of ₱50 per kilo is still under review, with an initial target of ₱60 per kilo for imported rice with 5% broken grains.

(January 10 2025) On Friday, January 10, 2025, Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. and Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Cristina Roque conduct a special joint market monitoring by inspecting rice prices and supply at the Murphy Public Market in Cubao, Quezon City. The DA will implement a maximum suggested retail price (MSRP) for imported rice at P58 per kilo beginning January 20.. Photo/Analy Labor
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De Mesa noted that adjustments may be needed depending on factors such as the rising U.S. dollar, trade costs, and global rice prices.

(January 10 2025) On Friday, January 10, 2025, Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. and Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Cristina Roque conduct a special joint market monitoring by inspecting rice prices and supply at the Murphy Public Market in Cubao, Quezon City. The DA will implement a maximum suggested retail price (MSRP) for imported rice at P58 per kilo beginning January 20.. Photo/Analy Labor
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"There will be adjustment depende kung patuloy na tataas yung presyo ng dollar, yung trade cost, tsaka yung presyo sa international market. Yan ang nakakaapekto sa presyuhan ng bigas na imported pagdating dito sa atin," he said.

According to the DA, rice shipments to the Philippines totaled 370,000 metric tons in January and 330,000 metric tons in February, covering imports that arrived before the February 28 surge in global prices. De Mesa said these shipments are the main focus of the proposed price cap.

He also reassured consumers that other agricultural commodities, including pork, chicken, and beef, remain adequately supplied.
"Maliban sa bigas, yung ibang agricultural commodities natin maganda yung volume… wala pa tayong nakikitang problema," he added.

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