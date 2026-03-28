Rice price cap proposal gains backing

“With global oil shocks feeding into higher food prices, this measure delivers immediate relief to consumers while reinforcing the government’s commitment to keep rice accessible, affordable, and fairly priced,” he said.

The proposed limit will apply to imported rice with 5 percent broken grains and will be enforced for 30 days, reflecting what officials describe as a short-term response to stabilizing prices of a staple heavily consumed by Filipino households.

Authorities said the move comes as higher oil prices—linked to ongoing tensions in the Middle East—continue to raise transport and logistics costs, which in turn push up retail food prices. As the Philippines relies significantly on rice imports, these external pressures have heightened concerns over affordability.

The proposal is anchored on existing pricing regulations and is intended to prevent excessive markups during a period of heightened volatility. Officials said the time-bound nature of the cap signals a calibrated approach rather than a long-term price control.

Analysts, however, caution that such measures must be carefully enforced to avoid unintended effects such as supply disruptions or reduced import activity. Market participants are expected to closely monitor how the policy is implemented, particularly in balancing consumer protection with maintaining incentives for traders.