DOTr: P1 billion allocated for 'Libreng Sakay'

“The P1 billion, nationwide, maybe it will only last us five days if we consider all routes,” he added.

Aside from the proposed service contracting, the DOTr has also maintained its distribution efforts of fuel subsidies for the transport sector nationwide.

On Monday, the department began its distribution for drivers and operators of modern and classic jeepneys, and UV express at the Land Transportation Office in Quezon City.

Based on the data released by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, it has already released a total amount of P651 million since March 17.

The program has also coincided with the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s P5,000 cash relief assistance rollout as part of the “whole of government approach” mandate of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to cushion the effects of the ongoing oil crisis.