DOTr eyes subsidy rollout by fourth week of March

He explained that the department has a budget of P2.5 billion for 2025, allocated for a fuel subsidy that would be handed directly to drivers.

“When it comes to the DOTr, we have P2.5 billion for a separate fuel subsidy and hopefully we will get the funding within this week, the NCA [Notice of Cash Allocation] from the DBM [Department of Budget and Management],” Lopez said.

“Secretary Rex and I have discussed that once we have the funding for this fuel subsidy, we can do a simultaneous, parallel distribution with respect to other modes,” he added.

The DOTr secretary also clarified that the current program will cater to both operators and drivers, noting that it contrasts with past distributions that were issued only to operators.

“In the past, the subsidy was provided to operators, in so far as the LTFRB is concerned, because that was the only information that we had. But because of DSWD’s AICS, this time around it will be handed directly to drivers,” Lopez explained.

Lopez also said that they will still issue a fare increase together with initiatives to lower toll prices for members of the transportation sector.

He noted that the initiatives are meant to ensure that daily commuters will not be left without a means to reach their destinations, particularly with the upcoming Holy Week.

The DOTr will also conduct a nationwide “Libreng Sakay” program expected to last three months, offering free rides during peak commuter hours.