DoST expands science agenda with AI hub, heritage sites

The Department of Science and Technology (DoST) is moving its research out of the laboratory and into the center of public planning, launching a series of initiatives that span from artificial intelligence (AI) to heritage conservation and national nutrition.

DoST’s latest efforts, revealed through its various regional offices and attached bureaus, signal a shift toward using technical data to guide regional development and household-level interventions.

A cornerstone of this strategy is the launch of the National Artificial Intelligence Center for Research and Innovation (NAICRI). Designed to implement the country’s AI strategy through 2028, the center serves as a hub for researchers, government agencies, and small businesses.

According to DoST data, while more than 80 percent of Philippine establishments have basic digital infrastructure, only 15 percent have adopted advanced AI technologies. This adoption remains heavily concentrated in urban areas and among large firms.

NAICRI aims to close this gap by providing shared computing power and training for applications in disaster preparedness, health management, and logistics.

The center’s launch also showcased the “Museo” project, an AI-driven initiative that uses 3D reconstruction to create “digital twins” of historical artifacts.