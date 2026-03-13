DOST chief calls for research that delivers real benefits to Filipinos

He stressed that while healthy debate and diverse perspectives are important in research, alignment on national priorities is equally critical.

“Healthy debate and diverse perspectives are important in research. But when we agree on national priorities and strategic directions, we must also move together with discipline and responsibility. Alignment allows our efforts to gain momentum. Without it, progress becomes slower, resources are scattered, and opportunities are lost,” he added.

Solidum also highlighted the importance of transdisciplinary research, encouraging scientists to collaborate across fields, institutions and communities.

“It allows us to combine perspectives, deepen understanding, and produce solutions that are practical and grounded. At the same time, transdisciplinarity does not replace disciplinary strength. It builds on it,” he said.

The DOST chief also underscored the importance of maintaining ethical standards in research, particularly for studies that influence policy and public action.

“But knowledge alone is not enough. Research must also translate into tangible benefits for our people,” Solidum said.