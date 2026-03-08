DoJ eyes stricter audits, lifestyle checks in corruption fight
The Department of Justice (DoJ) is intensifying internal reforms to combat corruption through stricter audits, lifestyle checks, and enhanced disciplinary measures, acting Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida announced.
Speaking at a recent DoJ Anti-Corruption Workshop and Summit, Vida said the initiatives are part of a comprehensive strategy to reinforce integrity and ensure ethical conduct starts within the department’s own ranks.
“We are enhancing audit systems, strengthening lifestyle checks, and improving disciplinary procedures,” Vida said.
The secretary cited that the DoJ is also coordinating with the Office of the Ombudsman and the National Bureau of Investigation to prioritize and fast-track high-impact corruption prosecutions.
To minimize opportunities for record manipulation and reduce case delays, the department is implementing digital modernization efforts, including digitized records and updated case management systems.
Vida stressed that the burden of persistent corruption falls most heavily on ordinary Filipinos, including workers, students, and farmers.
“Corruption erodes institutions, diverts resources from essential services, discourages investment, and weakens public confidence in government,” Vida said.