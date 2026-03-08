DoJ eyes stricter audits, lifestyle checks in corruption fight

The Department of Justice (DoJ) is intensifying internal reforms to combat corruption through stricter audits, lifestyle checks, and enhanced disciplinary measures, acting Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida announced.

Speaking at a recent DoJ Anti-Corruption Workshop and Summit, Vida said the initiatives are part of a comprehensive strategy to reinforce integrity and ensure ethical conduct starts within the department’s own ranks.

“We are enhancing audit systems, strengthening lifestyle checks, and improving disciplinary procedures,” Vida said.