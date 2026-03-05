DOJ to intensify prosecution of corruption cases

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced plans to intensify the prosecution of corruption cases as part of a broader strategy to strengthen accountability and combat graft in government.

Justice Acting Secretary Frederick A. Vida made the announcement during the DOJ’s first Anti-Corruption Workshop and Summit held on Thursday, 5 March.

“We have intensified the prosecution of corruption-related offenses, working closely with the Office of the Ombudsman and the National Bureau of Investigation to strengthen case build-up, improve evidence management, and fast-track high-impact cases,” Vida said.

He stressed that the government’s anti-corruption drive must remain impartial and firm.

“Accountability must be firm and impartial,” the DOJ chief said.

Vida explained that stronger prosecution of corruption cases is one of five key priorities identified by the DOJ as part of its comprehensive approach to fighting corruption.

The department also plans to strengthen internal integrity mechanisms by improving audit systems, expanding lifestyle checks, and enhancing disciplinary procedures for DOJ personnel and officials.

Another priority is accelerating digital transformation within the justice system by modernizing case management systems, digitizing records, and streamlining workflows to reduce opportunities for delays and manipulation.

The DOJ also intends to deepen collaboration with civil society and the private sector while strengthening whistleblower protection mechanisms and empowering citizens to report wrongdoing safely.

In addition, the department aims to align its efforts with international standards, including the Philippines’ commitments under the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, while enhancing cooperation in asset recovery and cross-border investigations.

Vida said the DOJ is also investing in capacity-building programs, including training prosecutors in financial forensics, cyber investigations, and complex fraud detection.

He noted that as corruption schemes evolve, government institutions must also adapt to respond effectively.

Vida emphasized that the fight against corruption is not only a legal responsibility but also a moral obligation.

“It is a moral imperative. It is about restoring trust, contenting the Filipino people, and, most importantly, strengthening the very foundations of our democracy,” he said.

He also warned about the broader consequences of corruption.

“It diverts resources from essential services. It discourages investments. It weakens public confidence in government. It undermines the rule of law and denies justice to the most vulnerable,” Vida said.

According to Vida, corruption ultimately harms ordinary Filipinos the most.

“When corruption persists, it is the workers, the entrepreneurs, the students, the fisher folk, the farmers who bear the greatest burden,” he said.

The summit was attended by officials from the DOJ’s attached agencies, including the Bureau of Immigration, Bureau of Corrections, National Bureau of Investigation, Parole and Probation Administration, Public Attorney’s Office, Land Registration Authority, Office for Alternative Dispute Resolution, Office of the Government Corporate Counsel, Office of the State Counsel and the National Prosecution Service.

Vida urged participants to turn discussions into concrete actions.

“Let this summit move us beyond dialogue and into decisive action, strengthening partnerships and renewing our commitment to integrity in governance. Together we can ensure that justice is not only done but is seen to be done. Together we can uphold accountability as a cornerstone of democracy. And together we can build a future where integrity defines public service,” he said.