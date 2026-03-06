Bataan, NDA push dairy industry boost

BALANGA CITY, Bataan — The National Dairy Authority (NDA) and the Provincial Government of Bataan are strengthening efforts to boost the province’s dairy industry following a meeting held at The Bunker in Balanga City on 5 March.

Governor Joet Garcia met with NDA Administrator Atty. Marcus Antonius Andaya to discuss the agency’s programs and explore possible collaborations aimed at further developing the local dairy sector.

Among the key initiatives discussed were expanding milk production, strengthening support programs for dairy farmers, and enhancing cooperation between the NDA and the provincial government to improve the health and nutrition of Bataan’s youth.

Also present during the meeting were Sagip Saka Assistant Secretary Atty. Joycel Panlilio, Provincial Agriculturist Engr. Johanna Dizon, and Provincial Veterinarian Alberto Venturina.

The NDA is actively working to strengthen Bataan’s dairy industry, with current initiatives focused on increasing milk production, supporting local dairy farmers, and improving child nutrition across the province.

Partnerships between the NDA and the Provincial Government include pilot dairy development areas in the municipalities of Orani and Dinalupihan, particularly for buffalo-based dairy projects.

Bataan has also been selected as a pilot area for initiatives such as the ALAB-Karbawan project, which provides dairy buffaloes to farmer-members of organizations like the Talisay 1 Multi-Purpose Cooperative (TMC).

Meanwhile, the Philippine Carabao Center continues to support the program by providing technical training on dairy buffalo management, milk processing, and the establishment of processing facilities in the province.

Other stakeholders, including the Bataan Peninsula State University and various local government units through their agriculture and veterinary offices, are also participating in provincial dairy development programs as part of Bataan’s broader push to strengthen its dairy industry.