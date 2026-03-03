DA distributes 17 cows to Tarlac livestock farmers

The Department of Agriculture (DA) Regional Field Office 3 distributed 17 heads of live cows to the Nagsabaran-Casipo Livestock Raiser Association in the town of San Clemente, Tarlac on 26 February 2026.

According to the DA Central Luzon, the said distribution is under the Special Area for Agricultural Development (SAAD) Phase 2, providing much needed livelihood assistance to the said livestock raiser association.

Nagsabaran-Casipo Livestock Raiser Association Chairperson Elpidio Rico expressed his gratitude to the DA Central Luzon for providing livestock to their members. “Bagong simula ito para sa amin at buong puso kaming nagpapasalamat sa lahat ng miyembro ng SAAD sa patuloy na pagbibigay ng suporta sa aming mga magsasaka,” he added.

Operational Planning, Budget, Monitoring, and Evaluation (OPBME) Lead Dr. Ricky Manguerra led the distribution along with Associate Project Officer II Ariel De Guzman, Area Coordinator ng San Clemente Jimmy Rowell Sombilla, Dr. Lorna Baculanta ng Tarlac Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO), and Municipal Agriculturist Delia Felix.

The SAAD Phase 2 program is a six-year initiative (2023–2028) by the DA and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) that focuses on reducing poverty and improving the livelihoods of marginalized farmers and fisherfolk in the country's most vulnerable areas.

Phase 2 shifts from individual aid to building sustainable Community-Based Enterprises (CBEs). Its implementation follows a structured approach such as empowering communities through training and Participatory Rural Appraisal (PRA) to ensure projects are community-driven.

Phase 2 also provides agricultural and fishery inputs, such as tilapia fingerlings or crop seeds, based on the specific needs of the area.

The program also helps Farmers’ Cooperative Associations (FCAs) transition from production to managing profitable businesses and establishing market links.