Crowned in Ho Chi Minh: Phan Phuong Oanh leads a new era for Miss World Vietnam

Beyond the crowning, the evening also served as a platform for a major announcement. Julia Morley, alongside Hoàng Nhật Nam of the Sen Vàng, officially revealed that Vietnam will host the 75th Miss World Anniversary Edition from 9 August to 5 September 2026—a milestone that signals the country’s expanding influence within the international pageant landscape.

As Miss World Vietnam 2025, Phan Phuong Oanh is set to carry the nation’s banner on the global stage, with her sights on competing at the 74th Miss World edition in 2027.

With a compelling blend of intelligence, advocacy, and stage presence, she now steps into a role that goes far beyond the crown—emerging as a symbol of modern Vietnamese womanhood on the world stage.