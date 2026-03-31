Crowned in Ho Chi Minh: Phan Phuong Oanh leads a new era for Miss World Vietnam

A new queen has emerged from Vietnam’s grandest stage, as Phan Phuong Oanh claimed the Miss World Vietnam 2025 crown during a dazzling coronation night held at Military Zone 7 Stadium on 29 March.
The prestigious pageant drew an esteemed roster of guests, including Julia Morley and reigning Miss World Opal Suchata, underscoring the event’s growing global significance. Their presence elevated an evening that celebrated not only beauty, but also purpose, intellect, and national pride.
Representing Hanoi, the 22-year-old titleholder brings with her both academic distinction and pageant experience. A graduate of International Business from National Economics University, Oanh had already established herself as a standout contender prior to the finals—earning a Top 4 placement in the Head-to-Head Challenge and securing a Top 5 finish in the Fashion Beauty segment.
Her consistent performance throughout the competition culminated in a crowning moment that reflected both preparation and poise.
Beyond the crowning, the evening also served as a platform for a major announcement. Julia Morley, alongside Hoàng Nhật Nam of the Sen Vàng, officially revealed that Vietnam will host the 75th Miss World Anniversary Edition from 9 August to 5 September 2026—a milestone that signals the country’s expanding influence within the international pageant landscape.
As Miss World Vietnam 2025, Phan Phuong Oanh is set to carry the nation’s banner on the global stage, with her sights on competing at the 74th Miss World edition in 2027.
With a compelling blend of intelligence, advocacy, and stage presence, she now steps into a role that goes far beyond the crown—emerging as a symbol of modern Vietnamese womanhood on the world stage.