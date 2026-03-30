Vietnam hosts Miss World as pageant marks 75 years

A Legacy 75 Years in the Making

Since its founding in 1951 by Eric Morley , Miss World has grown into a global platform that champions purpose-driven beauty. While this year marks its 75th anniversary, the upcoming competition will be its 73rd edition—continuing a legacy rooted in its core advocacy, “Beauty With a Purpose.”

For Julia Morley, returning to Vietnam for such a landmark celebration carries deep significance.

“I am truly delighted to celebrate 75 years of Miss World and Beauty With a Purpose in Vietnam, a country that exudes culture, warmth, and an extraordinary sense of hospitality, and that has always welcomed us with open arms. I very much look forward to arriving in Vietnam and sharing this special moment with its wonderful people.”

A Cultural Showcase on the World Stage

Beyond the competition, this edition promises an immersive journey through Vietnam’s most iconic destinations—from the limestone wonders of Ha Long Bay to the bustling streets of Hanoi and the dynamic pulse of Ho Chi Minh City.

Delegates are expected to engage with local communities, experience cultural traditions, and take part in activities that reflect the pageant’s evolving identity—where advocacy, cultural exchange, and global connection take center stage.

A Queen’s Farewell

Reigning Miss World Opal Suchata will crown her successor on Vietnamese soil—an emotional milestone she is already looking forward to.

“I am so happy to know that I will crown my successor in Vietnam. During my journey, my roommate was Miss World Vietnam, Huỳnh Trần Ý Nhi, who became a good friend and always spoke about her beautiful country with such love and pride. I have grown to truly love Vietnam, and being so close to Thailand makes this even more special, as I hope many of my friends will join me for this celebration and my farewell moment.”

A Partnership Built on Vision

For Hoàng Nhật Nam and his team, co-producing this landmark edition is both an honor and an opportunity to showcase Vietnam on a global stage.

“Working alongside the Miss World Organization to produce such a special edition, while showcasing Vietnam to the world, fills me and my team with immense joy and gratitude. Together, we will deliver a truly outstanding event.”

This collaboration builds on Sen Vàng’s growing partnership with the organization, following its involvement in the Mr World Festival in 2024.

A Celebration Beyond Beauty

As Miss World marks 75 years, the Vietnam-hosted edition stands as more than just a pageant—it is a celebration of heritage, purpose, and global unity.

Set against a backdrop of culture and connection, this milestone event promises to honor the past while shaping the future of what it truly means to be a woman of the world.