Businessman arrested after BGC bar disturbance

Police said officers responded to the incident at around 2:37 a.m. Upon arrival, the suspect was seen shouting offensive remarks at the foreign national and ignoring repeated warnings from authorities.

Despite efforts to pacify him, the suspect continued his aggressive behavior and was arrested for multiple violations of the Revised Penal Code, including alarms and scandal, resistance and disobedience to a person in authority, direct assault, malicious mischief and unjust vexation.