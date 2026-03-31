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Businessman arrested after BGC bar disturbance

BONIFACIO Global City becomes home to the Philippines’ first Portal, linking Filipinos to six other cities across the globe.
BONIFACIO Global City becomes home to the Philippines’ first Portal, linking Filipinos to six other cities across the globe.Photo from portalsorg official website.
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Authorities arrested a 48-year-old businessman for allegedly causing a disturbance inside a restaurant bar along Forbes Town Road in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City early Tuesday.

The suspect, identified only by the alias James, a resident of Greenhills West, San Juan City, was reportedly involved in an altercation with a foreign national who was intoxicated and allegedly refused to pay his bill.

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Police said officers responded to the incident at around 2:37 a.m. Upon arrival, the suspect was seen shouting offensive remarks at the foreign national and ignoring repeated warnings from authorities.

Despite efforts to pacify him, the suspect continued his aggressive behavior and was arrested for multiple violations of the Revised Penal Code, including alarms and scandal, resistance and disobedience to a person in authority, direct assault, malicious mischief and unjust vexation.

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While being transported to the station at around 7:20 a.m., the suspect allegedly turned violent, damaging police property and injuring one of the responding officers.

He was later turned over to the Station Investigation and Detection Management Section for documentation and filing of appropriate charges.

BGC Bar

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