Suspect in frustrated homicide nabbed in Taguig

Investigation revealed that the suspect and the 59-year-old victim had a long-standing personal grudge. The confrontation escalated into a heated argument, during which the suspect allegedly punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall and lose consciousness.

The victim was immediately rushed to Taguig General Hospital, where an attending physician declared him comatose and placed on life support.

A prompt follow-up operation conducted by the barangay security force led to the successful arrest of the suspect. He was informed of the nature of his arrest and apprised of his constitutional rights in a language known to him.

The suspect is now under the custody of the Station Investigation and Detective Management Section of Taguig City Police Station for proper documentation and filing of appropriate charges.