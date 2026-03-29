Former PBA guard nabbed over alleged harassment in Taguig bar

Former Philippine Basketball Association player Mark Cardona was arrested early Saturday after allegedly assaulting a 22-year-old woman inside a bar in Bonifacio Global City, police said.
The victim said Cardona approached her in the smoking area, held her hands, and suddenly kissed her without consent. “We’re gonna go to the smoking area. We bumped. I wanted to say sorry. But he’s, like, held my hands, then got close to him, then he kissed me suddenly, so I was so shocked,” she said.
She immediately sought help from her boyfriend, who confronted Cardona, leading to a confrontation. Police said the suspect allegedly became aggressive, pushed the complainant’s partner, and poked his eyes. Several women also approached the victim and claimed the suspect had done similar acts to them.
Bouncers called authorities, who brought Cardona and the complainants to the police station for documentation and inquest. The suspect allegedly attempted to settle the matter, but the victim’s boyfriend refused.
Cardona, 44, is now in police custody and faces charges of acts of lasciviousness and physical injuries. He and his legal counsel declined to comment.