Customs confiscate P38 worth shabu in NAIA

Customs officials, assisted by a K-9 unit, rip open inbound parcels containing suspected illegal drugs during a press conference at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on Tuesday, 31 March 2026. The agency said the seized methamphetamine hydrochloride, or shabu, is valued at about P38 million, adding that anti-drug operations have led to the confiscation of P1.865 billion worth of illegal drugs since the start of the year. JohnCarloMagallon

Customs officials, assisted by a K-9 unit, rip open inbound parcels containing suspected illegal drugs during a press conference at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on Tuesday, 31 March 2026. The agency said the seized methamphetamine hydrochloride, or shabu, is valued at about P38 million, adding that anti-drug operations have led to the confiscation of P1.865 billion worth of illegal drugs since the start of the year. JohnCarloMagallon

Customs officials, assisted by a K-9 unit, rip open inbound parcels containing suspected illegal drugs during a press conference at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on Tuesday, 31 March 2026. The agency said the seized methamphetamine hydrochloride, or shabu, is valued at about P38 million, adding that anti-drug operations have led to the confiscation of P1.865 billion worth of illegal drugs since the start of the year. John Carlo Magallon

Customs officials, assisted by a K-9 unit, rip open inbound parcels containing suspected illegal drugs during a press conference at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on Tuesday, 31 March 2026. The agency said the seized methamphetamine hydrochloride, or shabu, is valued at about P38 million, adding that anti-drug operations have led to the confiscation of P1.865 billion worth of illegal drugs since the start of the year. John Carlo Magallon

Customs officials, assisted by a K-9 unit, rip open inbound parcels containing suspected illegal drugs during a press conference at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on Tuesday, 31 March 2026. The agency said the seized methamphetamine hydrochloride, or shabu, is valued at about P38 million, adding that anti-drug operations have led to the confiscation of P1.865 billion worth of illegal drugs since the start of the year. John Carlo Magallon

Customs officials, assisted by a K-9 unit, rip open inbound parcels containing suspected illegal drugs during a press conference at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on Tuesday, 31 March 2026. The agency said the seized methamphetamine hydrochloride, or shabu, is valued at about P38 million, adding that anti-drug operations have led to the confiscation of P1.865 billion worth of illegal drugs since the start of the year. John Carlo Magallon

Customs officials, assisted by a K-9 unit, rip open inbound parcels containing suspected illegal drugs during a press conference at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on Tuesday, 31 March 2026. The agency said the seized methamphetamine hydrochloride, or shabu, is valued at about P38 million, adding that anti-drug operations have led to the confiscation of P1.865 billion worth of illegal drugs since the start of the year. John Carlo Magallon

Customs officials, assisted by a K-9 unit, rip open inbound parcels containing suspected illegal drugs during a press conference at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on Tuesday, 31 March 2026. The agency said the seized methamphetamine hydrochloride, or shabu, is valued at about P38 million, adding that anti-drug operations have led to the confiscation of P1.865 billion worth of illegal drugs since the start of the year. John Carlo Magallon

Customs officials, assisted by a K-9 unit, rip open inbound parcels containing suspected illegal drugs during a press conference at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on Tuesday, 31 March 2026. The agency said the seized methamphetamine hydrochloride, or shabu, is valued at about P38 million, adding that anti-drug operations have led to the confiscation of P1.865 billion worth of illegal drugs since the start of the year. John Carlo Magallon