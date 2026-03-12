BOC intercepts P6.1-M illegal drugs in Pasay

Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno underscored the importance of strong inter-agency collaboration in protecting the country’s borders from the entry of illegal drugs.

“These successive interdiction operations reflect the Bureau of Customs’ intensified efforts to stop the entry of illegal drugs and other contraband into the country. Through stronger intelligence sharing and close coordination with our partner agencies, we are steadily strengthening our ability to detect and intercept illicit shipments at our borders,” Nepomuceno said.

The Commissioner also commended the Bureau of Customs–NAIA, led by District Collector Yasmin O. Mapa, for its continued vigilance and operational effectiveness in safeguarding the country’s international gateways.

District Collector Yasmin Mapa echoed the Commissioner’s statement and reaffirmed the port’s commitment to sustain the intensified enforcement campaign.

“The BOC–NAIA remains fully committed to supporting the Bureau’s intensified anti-drug and anti-smuggling operations. Through close collaboration with our partner agencies and constant vigilance at our borders, we will continue to strengthen our efforts to prevent illegal drugs and other contraband from entering the country,” Mapa said.