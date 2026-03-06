Kuya Kim’s reply to distressed netizen goes viral online

A brief exchange on social media has captured the attention of thousands online after television host Kuya Kim Atienza responded to a distressed message posted by a netizen on Threads.

The interaction began when a user posted a short but emotional message that read: “Mama, Papa, hindi ko na po kaya. Sorry po.” The post quickly drew concern from other users who sensed the distress behind the words.

Among those who noticed the message was Atienza, who responded with a personal invitation.

“Watch Tiktoclock live next week as my guest,” he wrote.

“Ill wait for you, OK.”

The response quickly resonated online, with the comment gaining nearly 20,000 likes and hundreds of replies from users praising the television host for reaching out.

The original poster later replied, sharing more about the emotions behind the message.

“It’s really heart breaking to feel this,” the user wrote.

Despite the pain expressed in the post, the netizen accepted Atienza’s invitation and said the host had long been a personal inspiration.

The exchange prompted an outpouring of support from other users who commended Atienza for showing compassion to someone who appeared to be struggling.

For many online, the interaction served as a reminder that even a brief message of concern can make a difference, particularly on social media platforms often filled with negativity.

In recent weeks, Atienza has also been dealing with personal grief following the death of his youngest daughter, Emman, who died at the age of 19.

Despite the loss, the veteran broadcaster has continued using his platform to encourage kindness and empathy online.

Just days before the viral exchange, Atienza shared a nostalgic photo of Emman spending time with Zia, the daughter of actor Dingdong Dantes, recalling what he described as the “good times.”

The Threads interaction has since drawn widespread praise online, highlighting how a simple gesture of compassion can resonate with thousands.