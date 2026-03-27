Miss World 2026 to mark 75th year in Vietnam

Organizers said the anniversary edition will go beyond competition, positioning the event as a global gathering highlighting cultural exchange, humanitarian work and evolving standards of beauty.

Vietnam takes hosting role

Vietnam will host delegates and audiences from across the world as part of the anniversary celebration, expected to highlight the country’s culture and hospitality.

The selection reflects the pageant’s continued expansion into diverse host countries, bringing its platform to new audiences while showcasing local heritage.

From its first winner, Kiki Håkansson of Sweden, to its most recent coronation in India, where Suchata was crowned the 72nd Miss World, the pageant has maintained a global presence.

Focus on advocacy

Miss World continues to position itself as an advocacy-driven platform through Beauty With a Purpose, which supports community-based initiatives worldwide.

Organizers said the 2026 edition is expected to highlight these efforts as part of its anniversary programming.

With the official announcement set for 29 March, the pageant’s 75th year is expected to draw global attention as it combines legacy, culture and advocacy on an international stage.