Epic EDM clash

Bangkok is bracing for a full-scale splash as S2O Songkran Music Festival returns with what organizers are calling its biggest edition to date.

Happening on 11 to 13 April, the water-soaked EDM spectacle levels up under the theme “Bigger, Bolder, Wetter,” transforming the Thai capital into a global pilgrimage site for dance music fans. This year’s festival promises a high-impact fusion of world-class DJs, immersive production and S2O’s signature 360-degree water blast system.

The lineup reads like a who’s who of electronic royalty. 11 April will see a world-first back-to-back set from Alan Walker and Steve Aoki under their exclusive “Lonely Club” concept, supported by Lost Frequencies and I Hate Models.

The momentum continues on 12 April as Zedd takes over the decks, alongside an Asia premiere performance from Don Diablo’s CTRL ALT DEL alias. Closing the three-day celebration on 13 April are melodic hitmaker Kygo and festival favorite Gryffin, setting the stage for a cinematic finale soaked in anthems.

S2O shifts to a new home dubbed “S2O LAND” along Ratchadaphisek Road near the MRT Thailand Cultural Center, offering a larger footprint for massive stage builds, enhanced water cannons and expanded activity zones. Organizers are positioning the venue as a full-fledged Songkran party hub, complete with stacked programming and interactive brand experiences.