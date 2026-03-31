Assault complaint filed vs Bacarra Police Chief

A resident of Bacarra, Ilocos Norte has filed a complaint alleging he was physically harmed by the town’s police chief during questioning in connection with a robbery case—an accusation that local police authorities have strongly denied.
Hans Asuncion of Barangay 18 said he was asked to report to the Bacarra Municipal Police Station on Sunday at the request of their barangay chairman after being linked as a suspect in a house robbery in Barangay 3.
Asuncion said barangay officials from Barangays 18 and 3 accompanied him to the station. He alleged that shortly after arriving, he was physically assaulted by the chief of police, and claimed the alleged maltreatment continued inside the officer’s office.
He further said that after several minutes, another suspect in the robbery case recanted and clarified that he had no involvement in the incident, after which he was allowed to return home.
Asuncion said he intends to seek an explanation from the police chief over the alleged harm, stressing that his supposed involvement in the robbery had not been established.
“I want to speak with the chief to understand why I was hurt when my involvement has not even been established,” he said.
In a statement, the Bacarra Municipal Police Station denied the allegations.
“The Bacarra Municipal Police Station firmly and unequivocally denies the allegation of maltreatment allegedly committed by its Officer-in-Charge,” the statement read.
Police described the claims as “false, malicious, and devoid of any factual or evidentiary basis,” adding that the accusation may be intended to mislead the ongoing investigation and discredit police personnel.
The station said all operations are conducted in accordance with the law and with full respect for human rights.
Authorities also urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information and to allow due process to take its course, assuring that the matter is being handled with transparency and accountability.