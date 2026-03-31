Assault complaint filed vs Bacarra Police Chief

Asuncion said barangay officials from Barangays 18 and 3 accompanied him to the station. He alleged that shortly after arriving, he was physically assaulted by the chief of police, and claimed the alleged maltreatment continued inside the officer’s office.

He further said that after several minutes, another suspect in the robbery case recanted and clarified that he had no involvement in the incident, after which he was allowed to return home.

Asuncion said he intends to seek an explanation from the police chief over the alleged harm, stressing that his supposed involvement in the robbery had not been established.

“I want to speak with the chief to understand why I was hurt when my involvement has not even been established,” he said.