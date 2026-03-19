Heart Evangelista: ‘I was bashed for being kikay when I was young’

“It’s very mind-blowing for me because this is really a club. This is really a place where you can be yourself… Talagang welcome ka dito (You’re really welcomed here at the BeautyCon)… because I used to be really bashed when I was young, I was very kikay. But now, all the kikays are alive and thriving in this place, and we are all for that celebration. This is where all kikays unite!” Heart declared.

Being at the BeautyCon, she said, is “so convenient for everyone to just really simply enjoy” because “it feels like one big party.”

As a beauty maven with her own beauty brand that debuted at the BeautyCon last year (Luxelle), Heart has tried many beauty trends through the years and alongside “beauty tech,” which Luxelle promotes through its own line of beauty gadgets, Heart has tried “blue eyes” and “glass skin.”

“But I feel like the best trend I like would be beauty from within because it means really treating your skin and giving your skin the best care. I mean, you’ve got your youth, and you got to make sure that you use it by putting the best products. I remember my mom telling me that youth is wasted on the young because I get it, you know, sometimes we’re so insecure that we try to cover it up, but really, your skin, the glass skin, is the one you want to really have and you can have forever,” she explained.