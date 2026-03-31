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99 Filipinos return from Kuwait amid Middle East tensions

99 Filipinos return from Kuwait amid Middle East tensions
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Ninety-nine Filipinos have returned to the Philippines from Kuwait amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, the Department of Migrant Workers said Tuesday.

The repatriates arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 at noon aboard Gulf Air Flight 154.

99 Filipinos return from Kuwait amid Middle East tensions
70 OFWs repatriated from Qatar, Kuwait; 317 more arrive from Dubai

Among them was overseas Filipino worker Peppard Mangubat, who worked at a US military base.

“The services and assistance provided by the government is excellent. I appreciated their services so much,” Mangubat said.

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan said the government was glad to see the workers return safely.

99 Filipinos return from Kuwait amid Middle East tensions
299 Filipinos affected by Middle East tensions return home

“Ang saya po namin na andito na kayo. Kapag may digmaan, sinusundo ng DMW at OWWA sa pakikipagtulungan ng embassy sa Kuwait ayon sa tagubilin ng ating Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Marami na po tayong natulungan at marami pa ang tutulungan,” Caunan said.

The returning OFWs were provided with financial assistance, medical aid, temporary accommodation and transportation to their home provinces.

Authorities said additional support from government agencies will be extended once they return to their respective hometowns.

A total of 198 affected OFWs, including 22 dependents, have so far been repatriated from Kuwait.

OFWs
Kuwait
Middle East Conflict

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