299 Filipinos affected by Middle East tensions return home

A total of 299 Filipinos affected by rising tensions in the Middle East returned home safely on Thursday, 5 March.

Of the returnees, 23 are overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) accompanied by two children, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said.

The group arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 from Dubai via Emirates Airlines Flight 336. Some were repatriated for safety reasons as advised by their employers, some completed their contracts, and others returned for personal reasons.

A government team led by Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac received the returnees, providing support including financial aid from the DMW AKSYON Fund, accommodation and transport services from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, medical assistance from the Department of Health, and psychosocial support from the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

“Sa ngalan ng ating Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr, welcome home po. We are thankful that you are all safe," Cacdac said.

He also thanked the UAE government and Emirates Airlines for assisting in the repatriation.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration reported that more than 1,000 OFWs have expressed their intention to return to the Philippines amid escalating tensions in the region.